Sheffield’s five-day Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus roared into life at Don Valley Bowl this week – and last night it was Bryan Adams who lit up the stage, joined by a surprise special guest in Spice Girl Mel C.

Fans were also treated to standout sets from Newton Faulkner and Cassyette, as the festival brought its trademark mix of big-name stars and rising talent.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of stunning shots by Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, capturing the energy of the crowd, the spectacle of the performers and the unique carnival spirit that makes this event one of the city’s summer highlights.

The opening night on Wednesday saw Queens of the Stone Age headline, with a stacked bill featuring Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth, Big Freedia, Fat Dog, The Bug Club, Fuzz Lightyear, So Good, Freak Slug and Let Man Loose.

And the party doesn’t stop there – the Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus runs until Sunday.

Take a look at our gallery of 23 pictures below – you might just spot a familiar face.

