In times of chaos and darkness, Sheffield folk will always find the light with their unique sense of humour. So when Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, October 20, it was no surprise that people started churning out some hilarious jokes about the political turbulence at Westminster.

And there certainly has been plenty of fuel for memes and online chuckles this week: Suella Braverman resigned after sending private information from a personal email; Tory politicians were thrown into a frenzy over a fracking vote, and the Prime Minister was outlasted by a wet lettuce that became viral online thanks to the Daily Star.

Some of our readers called for a four-legged furry animal to replace Lizz Truss - believing that the Downing Street pet may last longer. Liz is now the shortest serving prime minister in British history - second place goes to George Canning who lasted 118 days, he left office in 1827 due to tuberculosis.

Larry has seen four different prime ministers during his life.

David Hoar said: “Larry the No10 cat couldn’t do a worse job in this monumental chaos that our ‘government’ is inflicting upon the country. Vote for Larry!”

Caroline Barratt agreed, she wrote: “My vote’s on Larry.”

Liz Truss made a rather ironic statement on longevity in the House of Commons just days before she made her leave. But now that she handed in her resignation just 44 days into the role, John Somerset said: “Not a quitter, that statement aged well.”

Eugene Solomon also poked fun at her by saying: “But…but..she’s not a quitter - she said so only yesterday!”

Some of our readers have said they think Larry the Downing Street cat should take a shot at being PM.

Lisa Montron replied to this comment saying: “I bet tomorrow we get breaking news of her saying ‘no no no I didn’t resign it wasn’t me’.”

She also posted a photo of No10 with an Airbnb logo posted above the iconic door with the caption: “Perfect for short stays.”

The internet has been rife with things that have outlived Liz Truss’s reign including a wet lettuce which was watched by thousands on a live stream created by the Daily Star. Now that the lettuce has beat the former Prime Minister many are comparing what other humorous things have outlasted her 44 days in the job.

The Irish duo Jedward spent longer on the singing competition show X Factor, this summer’s season of Love Island was on air longer than she stayed in No10, and even Kim Kardashian’s brief marriage to Kris Humphries outlasted the period that Liz remained PM.

Liz Truss only lasted 44 days as Prime Minister.

Lisa Morton posted a photo of Fairy Washing Up Liquid with the caption: “One bottle lasts longer than three Conservative leaders.”

Mick Oldfield pointed out that Liz didn’t even have a chance to give her new pad a makeover. He said: “There wasn’t even enough time to spend £500 a roll on wallpaper.”

Kevin Myers compared the former Prime Minister to a famous Sheffield Wednesday manager Peter Eustace who only stayed in his role for three months in 1988.

He said: “Even Peter Eustace lasted longer than her.”