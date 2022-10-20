The Prime Minister today (Thursday, October 20) announced she was standing down because she conceded that she could not deliver the mandate that the Tory Party elected her on to replace Boris Johnson.

Her decision comes on the back of a disastrous mini budget that led her to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and chaotic scenes in the Commons last night.

Allegations were made that Rother Valley Conservative MP Alexander Stafford was physically hustled through the voting lobby for a fracking vote.

The resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss - seen here speaking on TV on the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport - has prompted calls by Sheffield politicians for a general election

Penistone and Stocksbridge Tory MP Miriam Cates had today joined calls for Liz Truss to go, shortly before the announcement was made.

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Labour MP Gill Furniss said: “"The Tories have had 12 years of failure and people in Sheffield deserve so much more. People must have a say on who leads this country and only Labour has a plan to sort out the Tories’ mess. We need a general election - now."

‘Premiership has been a shambles’

Sheffield South East Labour MP Clive Betts MP commented: “This is beyond a farce and is an insult to our democracy. We need a general election immediately. We shouldn’t be victim of another Tory leadership race stitch-up that delivers nothing but abject failure.

Sheffield South East Labour MP Clive Betts has demanded a general election following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss

“Allowing the party to elect yet another Prime Minister will only deepen the economic crisis we are in as they fail to address the real issues ordinary people face.

“We need a general election now so we can elect a Labour government who can get on with working for the British people and undoing the damage the Tories have done to our economy.”

Sheffield Hallam Labour MP Olivia Blake said: “Liz Truss’ whole premiership has been a shambles, a shambles which has caused untold damage to people across the country.

“So, I am glad to see her go. But changing the person at the top won’t change the reality for the millions of people unable to heat their homes or feed their kids this winter.

Lib Dem candidate for Sheffield Hallam Laura Gordon wants a a general election now following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in office

“The whole Tory party are complicit in the mess they have made. Only a general election and a Labour government will bring about the transformation people in our city so desperately need.”

Laura Gordon, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, said: “Boris Johnson failed our country and Liz Truss trashed our economy. People in Sheffield deserve better than this.

“The Conservative party have proven time and time again they are not fit to lead our great country.

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, agrees with other city politicians that the Tories need to call a general election following Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation

“This country needs a general election and South Yorkshire’s Conservative MPs now need to do their patriotic duty. Conservative MPs cannot prop up more chaotic Governments.

“We have seen this party lurch from calamity to chaos, they have taken the British public for a ride. There is a cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless government, people in Sheffield deserve better.”