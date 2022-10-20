A number of Tory MPs have called for Ms Truss to resign after a tumultuous first six weeks in office. The PM sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has since axed almost all of her ill-fated mini-budget - less than a month after it was unveiled. In addition, Suella Braverman resigned from her post as Home Secretary on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly sending an email with confidential government business from her personal account. Grant Shapps has replaced her.

The PM has apologised and recognised the Government had ‘made mistakes’ in recent weeks. Many Sheffield residents have now had their day on the matter, with many calling for an early General Election to be called.

David Baxter said: “The Conservatives should have never been in power to start with we should have a new election and get rid of them but all politicians are the same all broken promises.” Pauline Rodgerson added: “Yes. A General Election is needed now. No other platform but gas and electric. Yes It's important. She's the one who is taking us down.“

Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Another resident said: “We need a General Election before the PM and the Chancellor cripples this country, though I don't know if I've got faith in Labour to be any better – none of them give straight answers to straight questions”