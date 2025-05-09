Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield woman living in the Lansdowne Flats, between Washington Road and Cliff Street in Sharrow, shared these images of flytipping by the bin chutes on her block in an open letter to The Star.

“It’s the same on every block on the Lansdowne Flats. There is stuff like this all over the communal areas.

These images were taken on May 5. The Lansdowne Estate, in Highfield, has been featured in The Star several times in recent months as residents have faced a nightmare of rat infestations, fly tipping, and bin chutes that have been criticised as not for purpose. | Submitted

“The council have now cleared it but nothing gets done apart from letters getting sent out generically.

“And the council can’t install CCTV cameras, they can’t police it - they can only show up each day and take it all away.

“Some of the items have addresses on them and I can only hope they use this to find who is responsible and fine them.

“It’s the council workers I feel sorry for, who have to come and thanklessly take it away every day. It’s like they’re being taken advantage of.

“They’ve brought the blocks more recycling bins but people still do it.

“It can only be a small number of flats who could be responsible. It’s very disappointing. I’m disappointed in my neighbours - whoever is doing it.

“They come out at night and dump their rubbish and things that should go to the tip, and there isn’t anything in place to stop them and they can just walk away.”

The council has previously responded with delivering new bins, laying rat poison and instructing residents to use smaller bin bags to fit in the chutes.

However, flytipping continues to plague the communal areas of the Sharrow flat block.