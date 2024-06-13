Watch: I throw away six months of recycling on Sheffield's Lansdowne Estate now the bins finally are back
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mixed recycling bins have been returned to Sheffield’s Lansdowne Estate for the first time since Christmas.
If they don’t have a car to take your recycling to the tip or a friend to help with that, residents have had no choice but to throw their recycling away with the regular waste.
Or, as one resident has done here, they’ve let it build up in their flat until they finally get the chance to recycle it properly.
Watch the clip above to see me pull on my yellow kitchen gloves and volunteer to throw out seven months worth of mixed recycling while talking about how the Lansdowne Estate has been waiting on the council and Veolia’s help for half a year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.