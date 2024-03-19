Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bin bags are piling up on a Sheffield estate on a daily basis because of a breakdown in the relationship between residents and the council.

Sacks upon sacks of household waste are being dumped each day on every floor of the Lansdowne Estate flat blocks off Washington Road, where wheelie bins have been locked away, recycling bins have gone missing, and the bin chutes are too small for purpose.

Bin bags are piling up on Sheffield's Lansdowne Estate, off Washington Road, on a daily basis after the city council locked away its wheelie bins and told residents to use the bin chutes - but they have proven too small for modern household waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council says residents must start using smaller bin bags - but a local councillor, Maroof Raouf, says the local authority should work harder to reach a solution for residents.

Councillor Raouf said: "The bin chutes are not big enough, I think that's clear.

"It is iniquitous the way residents are being treated by by the council currently."

Last year, The Star reported how unusable communal bins, rat infestations and severe littering was plaguing the Lansdowne Estate, off Washington Road, Sharrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major problem was how the sheds for communal bins had degraded and unfit for use, reducing them to open-topped heaps that spilled rubbish out to every corner of the estate.

Bin bags are being left in communal areas on a daily basis because they are too big to go down the chutes yet the wheelie bins are locked away.

A year later, these rotten bin sheds are gone and extensive baiting has culled rat numbers - but the council's solutions have led to new problems.

The communal bin sheds have been removed - and so have the wheelie bins. They are now locked in storage and are inaccessible except by using the flat blocks' bin chutes.

But, as residents are discovering, the bin bags produced by homes in the late 1960s when the estate was built were a lot smaller than today's. Forcing a modern full bin bag down the chute will only lead to a blockage.

This spot on Club Garden Road used to be home to a communal bin shed that was not fit for purpose and infested with rats. The bins are gone now, but rubbish is still piled up here by residents who can't access the wheelie bins in the storage areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, letters sent to residents at Christmastime said the estate's recycling bins would be taken away, 'deep-cleaned' and returned. But the reality is many of them have not been seen since.

With bin chutes they can't use, wheelie bins they can't reach, and no reliable recycling options, residents are frustratingly left with carrying their bin bags out of them homes - and dumping them in communal areas.

Now, scenes like this article's pictures are common. Bin bags are piling up by the chutes, and the council's environmental teams have to collect them anyway.

Sheffield City Council says it is asking all residents to use smaller bin bags and a "review" is underway.

Sheffield City Council says residents must use smaller bins for the sake of the bin chutes, but ward councillor Maroof Raouf says the councillor should work harder to find a solution for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But all three ward councillors for the area agree more needs to be done, with councillor Nighat Basharat (Lab) saying residents "felt not listened to and fed up of reporting problems".

Councillor Maroof Raouf (Green) told The Star: "The bin chutes aren't big enough for modern household waste, I think that's pretty clear. Residents are leaving rubbish by the chutes and it's a massive fire safety risk.

"You can't knock the building down and build bigger bin chutes, I understand that. But I think new bin chutes built going over the balconies and into the bins would alleviate a lot of the problems, those are the kind of solutions the council should look at.

"Unfortunately, the time scales we have been given to see any changes are ambiguous, and my real concern is that they will never be met."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward councillor Ibby Ullah (Labour and Co-Operative) agreed, saying: "While I fully understand and appreciate the intention behind reintroducing the old chute system, particularly in light of the vermin issue in the estate, the feedback I have received from residents thus far has not been entirely positive. Many residents believe that the old chutes are not the solution.

"I have requested the housing department to evaluate the success of this measure and perhaps explore alternative methods for waste disposal."

Cllr Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "The Neighbourhood Team is aware of the concerns raised by residents of Lansdowne Estate and are working with local councillors and local people to develop an action plan for the area.