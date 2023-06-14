Our readers want more retail shops, better restaurants and more live music in Sheffield City Centre

We love Sheffield and all it has to offer but we wanted to know what our readers think could improve the city centre and make it even better.

Over 1,000 Sheffield residents responded and told us what they would change if they had the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers Janet Myers, Tracey Sutton and Gail Keighley all suggested more retail shops in the city centre.

The number one thing our readers want is more shops in the city centre.

Due to Covid-19, inflation and the rise of online shopping Sheffield has lost many shops over the past few years.

Gillian Booth and Charlotte Manship said they would love to see the return of John Lewis and Kelly Anne wants to see another Primark and a Sports Direct.

Keith Bunker wants to bring back shops that were open during his youth, he said: “Beatties and Redgates - I loved those shops when I was a kid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lesley Thompson is looking for something more modern, she said: “A diverse and relevant shopping centre with decent access.”

Some readers want better public transport that links into the city centre.

John Critchley said: “A large shopping centre to compete with Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks.”

Social issues were at the forefront of Kathy Wilson, she said: “There should be permanent help for the drinkers and rough sleepers so they aren’t just sitting outside shops.”

Joyce Kathleen Cook had the idea to create alcohol free zones in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Burton had an idea that could bring many football fans into the city.

A couple of readers want to see improvements in the music scene.

He said: “A football museum.

“Why on earth did Manchester get the National Football Museum when the oldest football club and oldest football ground is in Sheffield.

“We really need to encourage tourism into the city.”

Sheffield is known for its music scene but our readers want more.

Bev Chapman- Kilner said she wants to see more live music in the city and Laura Burgess said: “A good night club for over 30s only that only plays old school music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Greenwood said: “Music used to be everywhere but now it’s deadly quiet in town.”

Some of our readers want more food and drink businesses in the city.

Joanne Reid said: “A nice bakery and a delicatessen.”

Catherine Mudge said: “High end shops, good food restaurants and wine bars.”

Antony Saunders said: “A large street food area, in the old John Lewis building would be great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have them in London and Manchester and they are always buzzing with a great atmosphere, just what Sheffield lacks.”

Children’s facilities are important to our parents.

Kelly Anne said: “A really good play centre for kids.”

Charlotte Louise said: “Somewhere secure for the little ones to play.

“Maybe sand pits or a play area.”

Transport is one area of concern for our readers.

David Blomfield said: “A bus service which serves the city centre - open up the route past the Town Hall which was pedestrianised during the pandemic.”

Glen Pegg said: “Easy access and EV charging points.”

James Hines said: “Free car parking and cheap bus fares.”