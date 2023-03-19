News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Remembering Meadowhall shops from the 90s and noughties including Going Places and Virgin Megastore

Some shops at Meadowhall have stood the test of time – but some, sadly, are now just a fond memory.

By Lee Peace
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

We have dug deep in the our photo archive to bring you the first days and opening days of 18 shops at the shopping complex.

How many of these shops do you remember?

The opening of Waterstone's Book shop, The Arcade, Meadowhall in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Jo Humpreys-Davies, James Faraday, Kirsty Farrelly, Julie Melvin Miss Sheffield who cut the tape to open the shop, and Alex Eyre.

1. Waterstone's

The opening of Waterstone's Book shop, The Arcade, Meadowhall in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Jo Humpreys-Davies, James Faraday, Kirsty Farrelly, Julie Melvin Miss Sheffield who cut the tape to open the shop, and Alex Eyre. Photo: Waistell

Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region.

2. Bon Marche

Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region. Photo: Submitted

Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager.

3. Interchange bridge

Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager. Photo: Mike Ford

Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999

4. Going Places

Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999 Photo: Submitted

