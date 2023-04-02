Sheffield city centre on way to becoming a 'ghost town' - reader's letter

Sheffield Council are out of touch with the population, they want to tick boxes for clean air without considering what these measures mean to businesses and shoppers, the day is fast arriving when Sheffield will join places like Rotherham another town that’s had the heart ripped out of it and left to die.
I understand that shopping gaits have changed dramatically since the long ago days of the 70s and 80s but there are many towns and cities still in existence that welcome visitors with open arms and give them a good experience.
Sheffield and the dismal council are well on the way to creating a ghost town.
*Letter submitted by S Badger, of Hillsborough.