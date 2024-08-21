Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent stint at a private health care clinic has highlighted to me the importance of having access to the NHS, and we will only have that if we support it.

When I learned that GPs had voted to stage industrial action, I found myself asking how much worse can it get? I was already halfway through a four-and-a-half- week wait for a 10-minute appointment at my practice.

Since the start of July, I had been suffering with flu-like symptoms each day, with widespread body aches and pains, and fatigue. But when I failed to see any signs of improvement - and hadn’t tested positive for covid - I sought out a GP appointment.

The soonest appointment I could get was August 16 - this would be seven weeks since the symptoms started.

I visited Regent Street Clinic in Sheffield and learned one thing - we need to protect the NHS. | Kirsty Hamilton

But as my mysterious illness continued to burden me, a moment of desperation saw me walk into a private health care clinic on August 1 in search of answers.

Regent Street Clinic Sheffield, on Rockingham Street, in the city centre, has a Google rating of 4.7 out of five.

It charges £95 for a ‘consultation’. This is not to be mixed up with a typical NHS GP appointment where they will (hopefully) diagnose you and find a treatment plan.

I walked in without an appointment and asked if I could have some blood tests done, where I was informed by the receptionist it would cost an additional £195.

I mentally went through my options: Do I continue to wait another three weeks for the GP appointment where they could shrug their shoulders and send me home, or do I pay up and potentially have answers the next day in my blood results?

Taking the latter option, I paid the initial £95, and I was soon assured by a nurse that I had come to the right place. After tearfully explaining my symptoms, I was shown two options for blood tests that were described as a ‘full body M.O.T’.

I told her it came down to the price, but she told me these were the only options - and it started at £995.

Regent Street Clinic Sheffield offers private medical services on Rockingham Street, in Sheffield city centre. | Google

Needless to say, I was not prepared to pay this. I was told the receptionist had made a mistake with the price I was quoted. And so, after less than 10 minutes, and almost £100 down, I left the clinic without any answers.

When I approached Regent Street Clinic for a comment, I was given a refund of £95 for the consultation. But the experience has definitely left me wondering how much money these clinics can make out of the public.

If you’re worried about your health, how much are you willing to pay for answers? It’s no surprise that an increasing number of people are tempted to take out private health insurance to avoid adding to the NHS waiting times, and to get back to normal life quicker.

On August 16 I went to my GP appointment and I was referred for a number of blood tests. The GP asked to see me in two weeks’ time, but I was later told the next appointment was only available in four weeks over the phone with a different doctor.

It’s undeniable that the NHS is not in a good place - we all know this.

But, for more than 75 years, the NHS has treated and saved the lives of millions of people. We deserve to have access to a high-quality and publicly-funded healthcare system where patients are treated regardless of their ability to pay.

Regent Street Clinic was approached for a statement but has not yet responded.