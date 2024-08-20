There are 104 care homes within five miles of the centre of Sheffield, which are active under the CQC
Just over a third of those are nursing homes, and the rest are residential homes.
Nursing homes are able to provide a higher level of care, and there must always be a qualified nurse on duty to provide medical care. Both types of care home provide care and support 24 hours a day.
There are 14 nursing homes in Sheffield which have an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC and two which are rated ‘inadequate’, as opposed to outstanding, good, or inadequate.
This is an increase in numbers from September last year, when 12 homes were rated ‘requires improvement’ and none rated ‘inadequate’.
To reach an overall rating, CQC inspectors consider the key questions of whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, each of which is rated individually.
The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.
