There are 104 care homes within five miles of the centre of Sheffield, which are active under the CQC

Just over a third of those are nursing homes, and the rest are residential homes.

Nursing homes are able to provide a higher level of care, and there must always be a qualified nurse on duty to provide medical care. Both types of care home provide care and support 24 hours a day.

There are 14 nursing homes in Sheffield which have an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the CQC and two which are rated ‘inadequate’, as opposed to outstanding, good, or inadequate.

This is an increase in numbers from September last year, when 12 homes were rated ‘requires improvement’ and none rated ‘inadequate’.

To reach an overall rating, CQC inspectors consider the key questions of whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, each of which is rated individually.

The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.

1 . Burnt Tree Croft Burnt Tree Croft, on St Phillips Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home Broomgrove Trust Nursing Home, on Broomgrove Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being effective, caring and responsive. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Heeley Bank Care Home Heeley Bank Care Home, on Heeley Bank Road, is rated 'requires improvement' overall. It also has that rating for being safe, effective and well-led, and is rated 'good' for being caring and responsive. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales