GP Patient Survey: 13 of the worst surgeries in Sheffield based on patients' ratings

Published 17th Aug 2024, 12:40 BST

The Sheffield GP surgeries where patients say they have had the worst experiences have been revealed.

Ipsos administered the GP Patient Survey 2024 on behalf of NHS England, sending out 2.5 million questionnaires across the country at the beginning of the year.

It asks about local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment, overall view of the GP practice, and more.

According to data, the region’s GPs are slightly above the national average for managing long-term conditions and for offering a choice of appointment location.

Sheffield’s practices are slightly below the national average for being able to be called on the phone, and for giving patients the option of which healthcare professional they would like to speak to. 

Across England, 74 per cent of respondents said their overall experience of their GP practice was good. 

The Star has gone through the data to find the lowest-rated of the 71 practices across the city, based on patient’s surveys.

The lowest rated is last on the list.

At the White House Surgery, Fairfax Rise, 69% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

1. The White House Surgery

At Richmond Medical Centre, Richmond Road, 68% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

2. Richmond Medical Centre

At Sothall & Beighton Health Centres, on Eckington Road, 67% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

3. Sothall & Beighton Health Centres

At Brinsworth Medical Centre, on Bawtry Road, 67% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

4. Brinsworth Medical Centre

