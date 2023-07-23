What are you looking forward to this summer?

We’re now over half way through July, and just days away from the schools in Sheffield breaking up for the summer holidays. We asked our readers on social media what they are looking forward to most this summer and we received hundreds of comments. This is what you said.

Sunshine

It’s no surprise that a huge amount of our readers shared that they are looking forward to seeing the sun back in the sky. Fiona Maddock said: “Some sun would be nice! Hoping it’s good when we come back from hol so we can dry t’ weshin’.”

Sheffield had a hugely promising start to the summer last month with glorious sunshine and temperatures reaching into the mid 20s. Now we’re in July, typically the hottest month of the year, we’ve seen what has felt like weeks of rain, drizzle and grey skies - and lets not forget flash flooding and lightning storms. It’s hard to believe that this time last year Sheffield recorded its highest temperatures ever, topping the scale at 39C. . .

Tramlines

We’ve got less than 48 hours until Tramlines officially opens its gates for three days of live music, food, laughter and booze at Hillsborough Park. The weather may not be on our side this year, but as Sheffield’s biggest music event, it’s no surprise that some of our readers shared their excitement for it to start. This year the festival will see Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners, and Paul Heaton headline.

Holidays

Many readers shared their upcoming time off work and holiday destinations. Both Dan Clarke and Clair Angus separately said they will be heading to Manchester Airport and flying abroad. Dane Ford-Mitchell will be heading to Greece, and Melanie Downes said she will be going on a cruise in August. Please bring some sunshine back to Sheffield with you!

Premier League football

The Premier League will begin on August 12, and with Sheffield United recently promoted, there were a fair amount of people sharing their excitement to see the Blades play.

Jonny Hinchcliffe said he’s looking forward to “watching the biggest club in Sheffield playing in the prem against the best players in the world.”

Gaz Dyson said: “Blades back in biggest league in world.”

Kevan Bee said: “Premiership football. There's only one Sheffield club done it this century.”

Nothing?!

Some of our readers sadly commented that they weren’t looking forward to anything this summer. We know how it gets - maybe you can’t book any time off work, perhaps things aren’t so great in your home life, or maybe the heat and insects just aren’t your thing. But please don’t despair. We have plenty of suggestions to get you out and about in your free time. Check them out below.