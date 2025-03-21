"Sheffield's been voted one of the best cities in the North - here's why I love it"

It’s official: Sheffield has once again been named one of the best places to live. And honestly, it’s about time.

Ilkley might have taken the top spot in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 guide, but Sheffield getting this recognition just proves what we locals already knew – we live in the best city.

Sheffield has been named as one of the best places to live in the North | National World

With the Peak District on our doorstep, the best state schools in Yorkshire, more trees per person than anywhere else in Europe, and a community that actually cares, it’s no wonder we made the list.

So, if you need convincing, here’s why Sheffield isn’t just one of the best–it is the best.

Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre | National World

The people make the city

If you’ve ever been lost in Sheffield, you’ll know this – people here will stop and help you. Probably walk you to where you need to be. Maybe even tell you their life story on the way. We’re friendly, we’re down-to-earth, and we’ll welcome you with open arms.

And Sheffield isn’t just warm—it’s cool, too. We’ve got a thriving arts scene, legendary music venues, and some of the best up-and-coming artists performing at places like Sidney & Matilda and Forge Sheffield.

We gave the world Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, and The Human League–so if you love music, you can thank us later.

The Arctic Monkeys (Photo Zackery Michael) | Zackery Michael

Shopping: From vintage gems to Meadowhall madness

Shopping in Sheffield is like the city itself–a perfect mix of old and new.

Fancy some cool vintage threads? Head to Division Street.

After a charity shop bargain? Ecclesall Road and the city centre have got you covered.

Meadowhall | National World

And for the main high street retailers, the Moor is the place to be.

But if you are truly committed to a full-blown shopping spree, Meadowhall is basically the northern version of Westfield (although you do need to mentally prepare before thrusting yourself into the chaos of that Primark on a Saturday).

Food & Drink: If you’re hungry here, that’s on you

There are so many good places to eat and drink in Sheffield that it’s actually a bit of a problem – how do you choose?

The Cambridge Street Collective is basically Sheffield’s answer to Borough Market in London, and it’s one of the biggest food halls in Europe.

Cambridge Street Collective is Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall | National World

But if all of that choice is overwhelming, there’s plenty of other restaurants to investigate. Whether you’re after an indie coffee shop, an award-winning restaurant, or just a cracking pint in a proper pub, you’ll find it here.

Oh, and while we’re on drinks – Sheffield has more breweries per capita than any other city in the UK –making it the "real ale capital of the world". So, if you’re partial to a proper pint, you’re in the right place.

The Peak District: Sheffield’s back garden

This is the big one – the reason Sheffield should have been crowned the winner hands down. We’re the only city in the UK with a national park inside its boundaries.

The Peak District is on Sheffield's doorstep | Submit

It takes about half an hour to get from the city centre to some of the most stunning scenery in the country.

And you don’t even need a car – buses will take you right into the Peaks (although if you, like me, forget where the return bus stop is, be prepared for an accidental hike).

I’ll never forget the day we went star gazing on the night that the Northern lights passed over Sheffield –packed up our car with blankets and food and headed 20 minutes into the Peaks to get the views. Lots of other people seemed to have had the same idea too, and even at 3am in the middle of a national park, there was still that same Sheffield camaraderie.

If you’re into walking, running, cycling, climbing or just sitting in a field with a flask of tea, the Peaks are unbeatable.

And talking of climbing - Sheffield has such a great range of climbing gyms. I must admit I’m certainly not gifted at the sport but it's a great (relatively cheap) way to spend time on a rainy weekend.

But even without making the journey to the Peaks, Sheffield’s green spaces are first rate. Even in the most built up areas, there isn’t a flowerbed far away. And Endcliffe park, the Botanical Gardens and Crookes Valley Park are the stuff of dreams for runners like me.

Transport: Getting around is easy

Sheffield has everything you need to keep you entertained, but if you do fancy a change of scenery, getting in and out of the city is a breeze - and you don’t even need a car.

Sheffield buses | National World

The trams are reliable, and the buses mostly turn up when they should.

Trams at Sheffield Cathedral | National World

The train station can get you pretty much anywhere quickly. It’s only two hours to London or Liverpool, just over an hour to Manchester, and even closer to Leeds. That means Sheffield manages to be both an exciting city in its own right and a perfect base for exploring the rest of the UK.

Schools & Universities: Learning in the best city

I can’t personally vouch for Sheffield’s schools, seeing as I didn’t grow up here and I don’t have kids, but the stats speak for themselves – Sheffield has some of the best state schools in the country.

And the universities are equally exceptional. The University of Sheffield is a Russell Group institution with world-class research, and Sheffield Hallam has one of the best employability rates in the UK.

But beyond academics, the student life is what makes it great – so many societies, great nightlife, and, crucially, a cost of living that isn’t going to bankrupt you before you even graduate.

Cost of Living: You can actually afford to live here

Speaking of which –Sheffield is still one of the most affordable big cities in the UK.

Rent is reasonable, pints aren’t London-priced, and you don’t need a six-figure salary just to have a decent quality of life.

It’s that sweet spot between being a proper city with loads going on, but without the ridiculous price tag that usually comes with it.

So yeah - We deserve the top spot!

Sheffield is the perfect balance of city life and nature, culture and community, affordability and opportunity.

It’s got everything you need, plus a few things you didn’t know you needed – like the ability to be in the middle of a city one minute and up on the moors the next.

We don’t need flashy titles to know how great we are, but it’s nice to have the recognition. But just for reference Sunday Times – next time we deserve the top spot!