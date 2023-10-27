The musical is written by comedy legend Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, whose father John Sullivan wrote the long-running sitcom

Fans of Del Boy and co are in for a treat when the musical based on the classic BBC comedy comes to Sheffield.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical, which is coming to Sheffield City Hall, is based on the much-loved BBC sitcom. Photo: BBC

Only Fools and Horses The Musical, featuring all your favourite characters including Rodney Trotter, Grandad, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger and Denzil, is going on tour following a sell-out four-year run in London's West End.

The hit show will be at Sheffield City Hall from May 26-May 31, 2025, with tickets now on sale, priced £30.50 - £66.95.

The musical is written by comedy legend Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, whose father John Sullivan penned the long-running sitcom.

Paul Whitehouse said he was thrilled to be 'taking Peckham on the road', hopefully not on the back of the Trotters' famous three-wheeler!

Only Fools and Horses ran for seven series from 1981 until 1991, with the Trotters returning to our TV screens for a number of Christmas specials up until 2003. The musical features material from the TV series as part of the script and original score by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan. It is directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.

Musical takes audiences on a trip back in time to the 80s, with love in the air

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is coming to Sheffield City Hall. It is written by Paul Whitehouse (pictured) and Jim Sullivan, whose dad John Sullivan wrote the classic sitcom

The story takes audiences on a trip back in time, with the yuppie invasion of London in full swing and love in the air as Del Boy seeks his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to tie the knot and even Trigger gets romantic as he gears up for a date.

Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

The show features 20 songs, with musical contributions from Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you've never heard it before, and an array of brand-new tunes 'full of character and cockney charm'

Only Fools and Horses The Musical is described by its makers as 'a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share'.

The West End show has earned a number of four and five-star reviews, with The Sun calling it 'One Del of a show' and teh Mirror praising it as 'a treat for Trotter fans'.

The cast for the UK and Ireland tour is set to be announced in early 2024.