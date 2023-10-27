Geri, who is now a best-selling children's author, has been described as an 'inspiration' to the next generation

These photos show Geri Halliwell-Horner visiting Sheffield Hallam University to give a lecture and a book reading.

The former Spice Girls star returned to the university on Thursday, October 26, one year after being awarded an honorary doctorate there.

She gave a guest lecture to creative writing and marketing students at the university, and read from her new children's book to pupils from Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Brookfield Community School and Astrea Academy Trust. Earlier this year, Geri organised work experience at Red Bull Racing for engineering students from Sheffield Hallam University, and a visit to the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes for the university’s Women in Engineering Society.

The award-winning musician and writer released her first children’s novel Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen this month and it has topped the New York Times’ bestsellers list and the USA Today Booklist chart.

She talked to students about why she became an author and explained her writing process and the tools and techniques that helped motivate her to finish the book. She also spoke to Sheffield Business School students about the subsequent publicity tour she has undertaken.

She said: "It was wonderful to return to Sheffield Hallam and speak about my journey as an author. I'm so impressed by the talent and passion I see in these young writers, and I hope I can inspire them to pursue their dreams just as I have. Education truly empowers us to achieve our potential."

Professor Helen Scott, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning, Teaching and Student Success at Sheffield Hallam University, said: "We are honoured that Geri took time to share her experiences and advice with our students and staff.

"She is an inspiration not only through her musical career, but also her commitment to education and raising aspirations for the next generation. Our students gained valuable insights that will help them on their own creative career paths."

Geri sold more than 100 million records with the Spice Girls as they became the best-selling female group of all time. It was announced earlier this month that Geri will serve as an ambassador for the Barbara Bush Foundation to raise awareness of literacy issues and encourage families to connect through reading.

She was awarded her honorary doctorate last year in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women's rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years.

