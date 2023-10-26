"It's been a really nice project to work on - we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors."

A new shop for all homeware and gifts is coming to a Sheffield neighbourhood just in time for Christmas - and it is raising money for a great cause.

Work Ltd is a registered charity in Sheffield that provides life skills and occupational training for people with learning disabilities aged 16 and over. Students can build their confidence while taking part in a variety of activities from woodwork, arts and crafts, dance, sports and more.

As well as operating the award-winning The Hidden Gem Cafe on Ringinglow Road, the charity has now given The Star a first-look inside its new shop in Beauchief ahead of its opening on Monday, October 30.

Kreate, at 4 Hutcliffe Wood Road, will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, and will sell items including mugs, rugs, throws, candles, body products, jewellery, and books. Handcrafted goods by students will also be on sale, including cards, wrapping paper, resin bookmarks and Christmas-themed wooden sculptures.

Ruth Denton, of Work Ltd, said: "We've basically done it so that you can buy a gift for under £10. We will have some more expensive products, but we've tried to make it so we are affordable. We want people to come back, we want people to support us.

"It's harder for people to part with money now, so this is quite nice because people do buy gifts, they buy presents, they buy cards. It's a really good way for people to support us, and they get something out of it, too."

Students are given funding by the government to join Work Ltd as they are unable to work for a range of reasons - but this only covers the charity’s running costs. All funds raised go towards activities led by staff, and projects such as the opening of the shop, which will also run as a second day centre.

Ruth added: "Monday to Friday we'll have students working at a workbench at the back of the shop, showcasing some of the things that they're finishing off to put out in the shop.

"The idea is also that they'll be able to work the shop floor, greeting people, packing bags and hoping that they can use the till. I've poured my heart and soul into trying to make it as easy as I can for them, and they're really excited.

"It's been a really nice project to work on and I think we're just ready to get everybody into the building and let everyone else enjoy it as much as we have. We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors."

