One of three missing Sheffield girls found in London, police reveal

One of three Sheffield girls missing over the weekend was found in London, it has been been announced today.

South Yorkshire Police announced this morning that Amelia Jinkinson was found safe last night.

Amelia Jinkinson

The teenager, from Walkley, was reported missing after failing to return home after last being seen at Crystal Peaks shopping centre on Saturday morning.

No other details have been released.

Officers also launched an investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Abbie Roome over the weekend.

She was last seen at Meadowhall on Saturday morning.

An investigation is also continuing into the disappearance of 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova, from Darnall, who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

The last confirmed sighting of her was six days earlier when she was captured on CCTV leaving Sheffield College on Granville Road.

Detectives investigating her disappearance believe she attended an event at iceSheffield the following day.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.