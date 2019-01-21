Class A drugs found in car after police pursuit from Sheffield to Rotherham

Have your say

Over 50 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a car after a police chase from Sheffield into Rotherham.

Armed response officers attempted to stop a car at the Moore Street roundabout in Sheffield city centre last Wednesday for having no insurance.

Drugs were found in a car after a police chase from Sheffield to Rotherham

CRIME: Police probe into fatal shooting of Doncaster boxer continues



But the driver failed to stop and the car was followed into Rotherham, where it was brought to a halt on the Eastwood estate after a 12-minute pursuit.

READ MORE: Detectives still seek dashcam footage following fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

The car was searched and over 50 wraps of Class A drugs were found.

LATEST: Police continue to search for three missing Sheffield girls

A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and later bailed after questioning.