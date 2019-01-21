Friends and family gather to remember teenage girl killed in horror crash in Barnsley

Have your say

Heartbroken friends and relatives of a Barnsley teenage girl killed in a horror crash gathered yesterday to remember her.

Scores of balloons were released into the sky at the vigil for Macey-Jay Frudd yesterday afternoon.

Macey-Jay Frudd

APPEAL: Police continue to search for three missing Sheffield girls

Macey-Jay was a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra which crashed into a tree on Broadway, Barnsley, at 1.40am on Sunday, January 13.

CRIME: Tom Bell murder: Detectives still seek dashcam footage following fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

The popular teenager was was pronounced dead at the scene.

POLICE: Class A drugs found in car after police pursuit from Sheffield to Rotherham

Two men and another teenage girl in the car survived the collision and were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An 18-year-old man was bailed by the police after questioning and a man, aged 19 and a girl, 17, were released under investigation.

In a statement issued by Macey-Jay’s family after her death she was described as ‘a bubbly, fun loving girl who loved life to the full’.

The statement said her mum, dad and brother ‘feel like their world has ended’.

Posting on Facebook after yesterday’s vigil, Macey-Jay’s brother, Morgan, said: “Absolute massive thank you to everyone who showed up today, means the world to me and my family.”

