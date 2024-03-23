Olivia Corbiere: Sheffield woman injured in horror ski crash now breathing on her own
A Sheffield woman left fighting for her life after a horror skiing accident has made a major breakthrough.
Olivia Corbiere was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she plummeted down a ravine last weekend.
The 23-year-old, from Aston, was put in an induced coma after fracturing her skull and three vertebrae, suffering a bleed on the brain and breaking a number of other bones.
But she is now out of the coma and in the latest update today, Saturday, March 23, her family said she was breathing by herself.
Posting on Facebook, Olivia's mum, Linzi Corbiere, told how they had been to the hospital where they weren't able to see Olivia but were given an update by a 'lovely nurse'.
"She told us that she has improved since yesterday, she is breathing on her own, she is communicating by nodding to the nurse, she's not in any pain.
"We feel very happy and positive.... Please keep praying for our million dollar baby."
A fundraising appeal to help Olivia and her family has raised more than £24,000 so far. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-skiing-accident-please-help-family
