Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield woman seriously injured in a horror skiing accident is winning her fight for life.

Olivia Corbiere, aged 23, from Aston, was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she suffered a terrifying fall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Corbiere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She veered off a ski path and plummeted down a ravine - fracturing her skull and fracturing three vertebrae. She suffered a number of other broken bones in the fall and a bleed on her brain.

But she is now out of her induced coma and said to be "awake and responsive".

Her mum Linzi, who flew to Bulgaria with her husband, Seb, after the accident, has issued a Facebook update in which she said: "Our beautiful girl is awake and responsive."

Olivia (right) with her sister Phoebe.

She added: "Olivia's doctor is absolutely amazing and when you see him smile at you, it's good news."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought that Olivia may be able to be flown home over the next two weeks.

Linzi urged people to "continue praying" for her daughter.