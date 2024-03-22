Olivia Corbiere: Joy as seriously injured Sheffield woman is 'awake and responsive' after horror ski fall
A Sheffield woman seriously injured in a horror skiing accident is winning her fight for life.
Olivia Corbiere, aged 23, from Aston, was on a skiing holiday with her sister and a group of friends in Bulgaria when she suffered a terrifying fall.
She veered off a ski path and plummeted down a ravine - fracturing her skull and fracturing three vertebrae. She suffered a number of other broken bones in the fall and a bleed on her brain.
But she is now out of her induced coma and said to be "awake and responsive".
Her mum Linzi, who flew to Bulgaria with her husband, Seb, after the accident, has issued a Facebook update in which she said: "Our beautiful girl is awake and responsive."
She added: "Olivia's doctor is absolutely amazing and when you see him smile at you, it's good news."
It is thought that Olivia may be able to be flown home over the next two weeks.
Linzi urged people to "continue praying" for her daughter.
A fundraising appeal to help Oliva and her family has raised over £23,000 so far. Donate here.
