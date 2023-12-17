He's been going to Bramall Lane for 96 years.

Sheffield Parachute Regiment Association enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner at Napoleons Casino in Hillsborough.

The annual event brings local veterans together to celebrate the festive season and remember veterans lost over the years.

Royal Marine veteran Jack Quinn, Bruce Compton, and Roy Ashton, a WWII veteran and the longest-serving Blades fan.

A few famous faces from across Steel City joined the celebrations this year, including the longest-serving Sheffield United fan, Roy Ashton, aged 100.

Roy, who served the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), witnessed the Sheffield Blitz before joining the war effort serving in Egypt and Italy. After going to Bramall Lane for 96 years, he today claims the title of the oldest Blades fan and has been a staunch, lifelong supporter.

The Sheffield Parachute Regiment Association annual Christmas dinner 2023.

Another World War Two Veteran on the night was Jack Quinn, 99, a former Royal Marine, who was part of the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. He is a recipient of France’s highest distinction, the Legion d'Honneur.

Special guest speaker for the evening was Bruce Crompton, as well as Freddie Kruyer from TV programme Combat Dealers. Also in attendance Councillor Denise Fox in her role as an Armed Forces Champion.

Event organiser Lee Green said "This is an event held annually to get our local veterans together to celebrate Christmas, and to remember those we have lost.”