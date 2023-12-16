Our gallery shows 24 pictures, transformed into colour from original black and white, of Sheffield schools between 1960 to 1989

They say your schooldays are the best days of your life.

Well, whether they were the best days of your life may be up for debate, but they were certainly in colour. But up until the 1990s, The Star was taking its pictures in black and white.

Now we have transformed 24 of the pictures of life in Sheffield’s schools, taken between 1960 and 1989, into colour using technology. They are sure to bring memories flooding back

We think it has breathed new life into the pictures, which show everyday life at the schools as well as exciting special events that youngsters there were taking part in.

1 . Transformed Our gallery has transformed our old black and white pictures of Sheffield's schools in the 60s 70s and 80s into colour

2 . Woodseats Pupils of Woodseats School, Sheffield on a canal trip in the 1960s.

3 . Abbeydale Primary A class at Abbeydale primary school....July 1968

4 . Hinde House School Pictured at work clearing up the graveyard at St Thomas Church, Holywell Road, Brightside, Sheffield, as part of Springclean 69, are these 4th formers from Hinde House Comprehensive School, Sheffield - July 3, 1969