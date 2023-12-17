Death of man now being treated as murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The death of a man on a Sheffield estate is now being treated as murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are now treating it as murder and three suspects in custody.

Ahead of officers being deployed to Ironside Walk there were reports that a man had been assaulted.

When police arrived the body of a man was found.

A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault but have since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 35-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries to try to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/219145/23