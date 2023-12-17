Gleadless Valley murder: Police reveal death of man now being treated as suspicious
Death of man now being treated as murder
The death of a man on a Sheffield estate is now being treated as murder.
Police officers discovered the body in a property on Ironside Walk, Gleadless Valley, on Friday, December 15 and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
They are now treating it as murder and three suspects in custody.
Ahead of officers being deployed to Ironside Walk there were reports that a man had been assaulted.
When police arrived the body of a man was found.
A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault but have since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 35-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries to try to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/219145/23
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.