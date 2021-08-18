Child dies after tragic fall from Sheffield hotel window
A boy has died after falling from a window in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.
Emergency services are currently on scene after the incident on Blonk Street, Sheffield.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are sorry to share a boy has sadly died after falling from a building in Sheffield this afternoon.
Read More
"Emergency services were called to the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield at around 2.30pm today (18 August) after reports the boy had fallen from a window.
"The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. No formal identification has taken place yet.
“Enquiries are in the early stages to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”