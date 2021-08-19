Police revealed that emergency services were called to the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street, Sheffield, yesterday at around 2.30pm after reports the boy had fallen from a window.

They said last night that they were at an early stage in their investigation into the incident, which prompted a major response from the emergency services yesterday afternoon.

Police outside the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in Sheffield where a boy tragically fell to his death

Readers have been expressing their shock at the tragedy.

Leah Castleton said: “Poor family. Can’t even imagine how they are feeling at this moment in time!!!! Fly high little man x.”

Kelly Marie said: “Soo heart breaking! Doesn’t bear thinking about. RIP little man.”

Sue Woodcock said: “Poor little fella RIP.”

Kerry Heath said: “Just can’t imagine how his family are feeling.”

PJ Eriksen said: “As a father to a five-year-old this rips my heart to pieces as it could happen to any of us. No words can describe what those parents must feel. Rest in peace young man.”

Pat Rose said: “So heartbreaking. RIP little one. Thinking of his family at this sad time.”

Alix Clarke commented: “Absolutely horrendous. Should not be able to happen, poor family.”

Joanne Circuit said: “How tragic. Sending strength & love to the family. Rip little man xx.”

Kate Guest said: “Omg so sad heart goes out to his family rip...Surely this shouldn't be able to happen. Poor family, I can't imagine what they are going through. Shattering.”

Lyn White said: “Takes a second for a life-changing tragedy. Hope the parents find peace... sleep tight little 1 x.”

·Jo Law said: “I constantly have nightmares about this, it’s tragic. Why would a hotel window open so far? Every hotel I've stayed in doesn't do this. So sad, rip xx.”

Dawn Lait wrote: “Heartbreaking. Every parent’s worst nightmare… RIP little man xx.”

Anne Adam commented: “A terrible tragedy. All thoughts with his parents.”

Trish Hearson said: “Poor baby. Sleep tight sweetheart, thoughts & love to your poor family.”

Sammy Rodgers wrote: “How does something like that happen in this day and age? Poor little boy.”