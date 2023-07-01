The number of organised crime gangs currently operating in Sheffield has been revealed, as police outline the area of the city where increased activity - including serious violence and the dicharge of a firearm - continues to take place.

Across the city of Sheffield there are currently 32 active organised crime groups - or gangs - (OCGs), 27 of which are believed to be centred around drug supply.

The figures have been outlined in a report written by Chief Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield of South Yorkshire Police, which is set to go before members of the Public Accountability Board next month (July 2023).

In the report, Chf Supt Butterfield states that the force's Fortify teams have been focused on 'robust management' of such groups, which she believes has 'led to the significant reduction in the number of firearms discharges over the last three years, with a 30 per cent reduction on this period last year'.

Despite this, the force had still recorded six viable firearm discharges by the end of April 2023, one of which was carried out in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley on April 9, and led to the death of 25-year-old Abdullah Hassan.

Chf Supt Butterfield adds that the 'Sharrow and Nether Edge areas continues to experience demand whichis directly linked to OGC activity'.

"This includes the discharge of a firearm, serious violence, and drug supply issues. Sheffield district continues to provide dedicated resources to the area in theform of two neighbourhood policing teams, a dedicated Fortify OCG management team and continued high visibility patrolling from our centra lsupport teams. The area also has a productive and engaging neighbourhood action group who have now also attended two bronze action group meetings," she said.

A shooting on Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge on January 27, 2023 led to weeks of 'sustained enforcement against the principle OCGs in the area,' the report states. Chf Supt Butterfield said: "This activity has included a series of warrants targeting the higher harm offenders. 10 arrests were made in relation to drug supply and violence offences, and we have seized cash, drugs and weapons. Two subjects have now also been charged and remanded."

The scene in Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge following a shooting there in January 2023