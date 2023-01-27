This is the scene on a Sheffield street this morning, after shots were fired at a black car last night.

The shooting took place in Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge yesterday evening (Thursday, January 27) and a police cordon remains in place around a black vehicle with bullet holes in its windscreen this morning.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that no-one was injured in the shooting.

They said: "Shots were fired at a vehicle on Machon Bank in Sheffield. No one was injured and a vehicle was damaged. Enquiries are on-going."

The scene in Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge following a shooting last night (Thursday, January 26)

A total of eight shots can be seen in the windscreen of the vehicle.

Residents have reacted to news of the shooting.

One resident said he was blissfully unaware of the incident until he “brought the bin out this morning and saw the cordon.”

Reports of other serious incidents on Deer Park Road, Stannington and Firth Park Road, Firth Park last night have been received, and we are awaiting a police response.

Eight bullet holes can be seen in the window of a black vehicle within the cordon