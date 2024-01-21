Norton Avenue: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing car into Sheffield roundabout
The man is currently fighting for his life in hospital.
A 35-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in hospital, after crashing a car into a roundabout off a Sheffield dual carriageway.
The collision took place at the roundabout on Norton Avenue in Gleadless Valley last night (Saturday, January 20, 2024), with police called in connection with the incident at 11.54pm.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision which took place at the junction with Lightwood Lane, and involved a silver BMW vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that the BMW was travelling down Norton Avenue, Sheffield before colliding with the roundabout.
"A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, after suffering life-threatening injuries.
"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Were you in the area and have any dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation?"
You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Please quote incident number 1030 of January 20, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org