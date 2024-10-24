Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted members of the public administered first aid to a man involved in a crash at a Sheffield hospital, which has left him in a ‘critical condition’.

The collision took place outside the Children’s Outpatients Department at Northern General Hospital on Herries Road Drive, Fir Vale, Sheffield, at lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday, October 23, 2024), police have confirmed.

A 62-year-old man has been left in a ‘critical condition,’ and South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to Herries Road Drive at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 23 October following reports a silver Toyota RAV4 had been in collision with a stationary black Seat Leon, which in turn hit a stationary black Peugeot 3008.

“It is understood the driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle by witnesses who administered first aid at the scene.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“We are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch with us. Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the Toyota being driven before the collision or witnessed the collision itself.

“It is understood the Toyota began its journey on Central Way within the hospital grounds before turning left onto Fox Way and continuing onto Herries Road Drive. The collision is understood to have happened outside the Children's Outpatients Department.

“We are urging anyone with dash cam footage which corroborates this reported route, or captured the collision itself, to get in touch with us.”

Police say they would also like to speak to anyone who had any involvement and is yet to speak to officers.

You can report information to us the force by visiting https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, you can also call them on 101.

Please quote incident number 382 of October 23, 2024 when you get in touch.