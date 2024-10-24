Sheffield probation unit rated inadequate again as report highlights 'deeply concerning' issue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sheffield Probation Delivery Unit (PDU) received an overall rating of ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation in July 2024.
The unit was previously rated inadequate in a report published in March 2023, following which an urgent strategic response was established by His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS).
In a report published today (Thursday, October 24, 2024), inspectors found that while there had been ‘positive progress in relation to leadership, staffing and services’ the progress was ‘not yet translating into effective work’ and the quality of work was deemed as ‘simply not being good enough’.
Martin Jones, Chief Inspector of Probation, said: “Positively, there have been some improvements since our last inspection.
“There are now significantly more probation officers in post and management has worked to improve links with strategic partners.
“Unfortunately, this progress is not yet translating into effective work, with the quality of work across all stages of sentence delivery simply not being good enough.”
Among the issues raised by the inspection team, which was led by HM Inspector Dave Argument and supported by a team of inspectors and colleagues from across the Inspectorate, is the ‘deeply concerning’ approach to domestic abuse and safeguarding children.
“There were notable deficits in the approach taken to domestic abuse and safeguarding children during the assessment and management of cases, which was deeply concerning,” the report states. Another concern raised relates to a lack of ‘sufficient action to protect people from harm’.
The report states: “The quality of casework across all stages of sentence delivery was simply not good enough.
“Senior probation officers (SPOs) were still not having routine oversight of cases involving people who posed a high risk and of Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangement (MAPPA) cases managed at level one, despite this being a recommendation from our previous inspection.”
Inspectors said they also believed change was needed around access to services for those on probation.
“People on probation were still not getting access or being referred to services relevant to the causes of their offending.
“Far too few people were accessing drug and alcohol treatment, despite specialist practitioners in partnership agencies having the facilities and capacity to take more people on.
“It was a similar story for people who needed help in other respects, including education and employment and finances, benefits and debts.
“Not enough was being done by SPOs to make sure that people on probation were being referred into specialist services with a view to reducing the likelihood of them reoffending,” states the report. Detailing the aspects of the service that have improved since the last inspection, the report praised the level of satisfaction and motivation among staff members; and the Probation Unit’s ‘relationships with strategic partners’.
“Relationships with strategic partners had mostly improved, notably with children’s services, where a probation practitioner was now working alongside social workers and other professionals involved in triaging referrals.
“Staff were better engaged and more motivated, and felt valued,” the report states.
Moving forward, the report concludes that there are reasons to feel ‘optimistic’ about the Probation Delivery Unit’s future.
It states: “Nearly all practitioners and middle managers were more motivated and engaged because of the action taken by leaders since our last inspection.
“Practitioner numbers were heading towards a sustainable level.
“The SPO team was fully staffed and had recently undertaken leadership training.
“This PDU has worked hard to rebuild its foundations and should now focus its attention on ensuring that high-quality work is being delivered to keep people safe from harm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.