Northern General Hospital: 3-car collision outside Sheffield hospital sees busy road partially shut
Emergency services were pictured outside Northern General Hospital this afternoon.
It has now been confirmed to have been due to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Herries Road.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an emergency call was received at 12.23pm today (October 23) reporting a collision.
A spokesperson said: “Two ambulances and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police has closed a section of the road to allow for emergency services to work at the scene.
Northern General Hospital’s services remain unaffected.
More information to come.
