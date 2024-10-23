Northern General Hospital: 3-car collision outside Sheffield hospital sees busy road partially shut

One patient has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision outside Northern General Hospital.

Emergency services were pictured outside Northern General Hospital this afternoon. 

It has now been confirmed to have been due to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Herries Road.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said an emergency call was received at 12.23pm today (October 23) reporting a collision.

A multi-vehicle collision outside Northern General Hospital in Sheffield has seen one patient taken to hospital. | Submitted

A spokesperson said: “Two ambulances and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police has closed a section of the road to allow for emergency services to work at the scene.

Northern General Hospital’s services remain unaffected.

