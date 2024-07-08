Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist is currently fighting for his life in hospital after being found with life-threatening injuries on a Barnsley road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to North Lane in Cawthorne at 8.55pm on Saturday, July 6, 2024 to reports a man had fallen off his pedal bike.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. He remains in a critical condition.

“North Lane was closed for around two hours as emergency services worked at the scene.”

The force has launched an investigation, and is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101, or report online at www.southyorkshire.police.uk.