Remembering Sheffield's iconic lost buildings - including the Tinsley Towers, Corn Exchange and Don Valley Stadium

Any major city like Sheffield is bound to see major changes over the years.
Here are just a few of those lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. Do you remember them fondly?
1. Victoria Station
Victoria Station on the Wicker, looking north. This picture dates to the 1900s and the station closed in 1970. Ref no: s14697 Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Kelvin Flats
Kelvin Flats, Infirmary Road, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995. Ref no: s32997 Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Tinsley towers
The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918 Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Sheaf Valley Baths
Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912 Photo: Picture Sheffield