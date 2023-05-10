News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Remembering Sheffield's iconic lost buildings - including the Tinsley Towers, Corn Exchange and Don Valley Stadium

Any major city like Sheffield is bound to see major changes over the years.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 10th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Here are just a few of those lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. Do you remember them fondly?

Victoria Station on the Wicker, looking north. This picture dates to the 1900s and the station closed in 1970. Ref no: s14697

1. Victoria Station

Victoria Station on the Wicker, looking north. This picture dates to the 1900s and the station closed in 1970. Ref no: s14697 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Kelvin Flats, Infirmary Road, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995. Ref no: s32997

2. Kelvin Flats

Kelvin Flats, Infirmary Road, pictured in May 1972. They were demolished in 1995. Ref no: s32997 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918

3. Tinsley towers

The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912

4. Sheaf Valley Baths

Interior of Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Harmer Lane. The picture was taken on August 13, 1985 and the building was demolished in 1991. Ref no: s21912 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3