True crime convention Sheffield: 'Yorkshire Ripper may be responsible for unsolved crimes in South Yorkshire'
The convention, organised by Armchair Detectives, will also feature a former Sheffield detective who will reveal how he helped to put gang members behind bars following a drive-by shooting.
It is set to take place in the Niagara Conference and Leisure Suite in Niagara Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Organisers hope the day-long event will ‘provide a platform for meaningful discussions and insights into some of the most intriguing aspects of true crime’.
Those in attendance will hear from numerous speakers including Chris Clark, who is a former police intelligence officer among many other roles. He has written books on Peter Sutcliffe (Inside the mind of the Yorkshire Ripper) and Christopher Halliwell (The new millennium serial killer) making him one of the UKs leading experts on serial killers.
During his talk, Chris will explain how Halliwell and Sutcliffe may be responsible for unsolved murders in South Yorkshire.
Paul Leonard, a strategic and tactical advisor to the force cadre of Senior Investigating Officers involved in over 170 homicide investigations, is set to speak about the disappearance and murder of an eminent Sheffield doctor who was having an affair with a nurse.
He has experience in dealing with over 140 kidnap allegations.
Steve Whittaker is a renowned SIO, who previously worked for South Yorkshire Police, and has vast experience in dealing with serious and complex investigations.
He will speak about an organised crime gang murder in Sheffield that resulted in three men being jailed for life after shooting dead a 23-year-old as he sat in his car in Upperthorpe.
He will then explain how he caught and convicted a Barnsley mother and son who murdered a runner in a dispute over the use of a footpath.
Tickets cost £40 plus booking fee, and includes a buffet lunch.
To buy tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-british-true-crime-convention-tickets-899220612057?aff=oddtdtcreator
For full details of the event’s speakers and schedule, please visit: https://armchairdetectiveswanted.com/events