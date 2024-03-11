Netherthorpe fire Sheffield: Hoyle Street and Meadow Street closed by blaze in flats, confirm fire service
Streets in Sheffield had to be closed by emergency services last night after a fire broke out in flats.
Emergency services closed streets near Netherthorpe Road including Hoyle Street, and Meadow Street after the blaze broke out, just before 5pm last night.
Both road closures were due to the same incident, said South Yorkshire Police, and an eyewitness said an ambulance and a paramedic response car were also on the scene, although no one was injured.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the closure had been due to a flat fire.
They said in a statement: "This was a kitchen fire in a first floor flat. The fire was contained to the flat of origin and no one was hurt.
They had sent six fire engines to the fire, which was inside a flat on Hoyle Street."
Emergency services vehicles were also seen on Meadow Street.
Police confirmed that they had closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.
They said in a statement: "We were called at 4.58pm yesterday (March 10) to assist the fire service following reports of a fire in a building in Hoyle Street, Sheffield.
"We temporarily closed the road to assist firefighters, with the road reopened around 6.15pm. No injuries or offences were reported."