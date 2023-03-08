The Princess Royal is coming to Sheffield this week and will be visiting a number of Sheffield businesses.

According to The Royal Family’s website, Princess Anne will be visiting the popular Sheffield business Our Cow Molly at Cliffe House Farm in Dungworth. The farm and ice cream parlour are usually open on Fridays, so it is expected crowds may turn out at the farm to see the Princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, The Princess Royal will be launching the Ethel Trust Community Barge at the Victoria Quays, off Furnival Road. The Ethel Trust is a registered South Yorkshire charity providing subsidised and sometimes free trips on their purpose built barges.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend a reception after presenting the Queen's Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education for 2020-2022 during a ceremony at St James's Palace on February 17, 2022 in London, England. The Queen's Anniversary Prizes are awarded every two years to universities and colleges whose work has been judged to show excellence, innovation and impact in any field or discipline, and to be of a benefit to society, as well as the institutions themselves. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Their trips are provided for the benefit of community groups and organisations, for both young and old, and for people of all abilities and needs. The barges have lifts, enabling access to all areas of the boats for wheelchair users, or those with mobility difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the day, The Princess Royal will visit Special Steel Group member, Special Quality Alloys on Bessemer Road. The steel manufacturers were presented The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in October 2022. Her Royal Highness will then visit Our Cow Molly, before heading to ITM Power at Bessemer Park.