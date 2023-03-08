Princess Anne will be making the trip from the City of Edinburgh to Sheffield on Friday, March 10, 2023 to make a number of scheduled appearances. This will be The Princess Royal’s first visit to the city since the 25 Anniversary of the Sheffield Crown Court building and the first Royal visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who herself visited Sheffield on a number of occasions.
According to The Royal Family’s website, Princess Anne will be visiting the popular Sheffield business Our Cow Molly at Cliffe House Farm in Dungworth. The farm and ice cream parlour are usually open on Fridays, so it is expected crowds may turn out at the farm to see the Princess.
Earlier in the day, The Princess Royal will be launching the Ethel Trust Community Barge at the Victoria Quays, off Furnival Road. The Ethel Trust is a registered South Yorkshire charity providing subsidised and sometimes free trips on their purpose built barges.
Their trips are provided for the benefit of community groups and organisations, for both young and old, and for people of all abilities and needs. The barges have lifts, enabling access to all areas of the boats for wheelchair users, or those with mobility difficulties.
Later in the day, The Princess Royal will visit Special Steel Group member, Special Quality Alloys on Bessemer Road. The steel manufacturers were presented The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in October 2022. Her Royal Highness will then visit Our Cow Molly, before heading to ITM Power at Bessemer Park.