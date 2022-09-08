Staff working at Sheffield Town Hall have lowered the Union Flag flying on top of the building to half-mast, as the nation mourns the passing of the Queen.

The Royal Family announced this afternoon that Her Majesty had passed away at Balmoral Castle.

In his first statement as King, King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The Union Flag flying over Sheffield Town Hall was lowered to half-mast this afternoon after the announcement of The Queen's passing.

His Majesty said his family would be “comforted and sustained” knowing the respect and deep affection The Queen was help in across the world.

In a statement, Sioned-Mair Richards, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said: “As a mark of our respect, flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings.”