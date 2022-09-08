Sheffield Town Hall: Flag flying over Town Hall lowered to half-mast in honour of the Queen
The Union Flag flying of Sheffield Town Hall has been lowered as the city, and nation, mourns the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal Family announced this afternoon that Her Majesty had passed away at Balmoral Castle.
In his first statement as King, King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”
His Majesty said his family would be “comforted and sustained” knowing the respect and deep affection The Queen was help in across the world.
In a statement, Sioned-Mair Richards, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, said: “As a mark of our respect, flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings.”
There will be a designated area in the Peace Gardens for floral tributes.