A South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked over a ‘misleading’ domestic abuse report, and telling lies to get time off work for a social event.

Police Constable Natalie Nield was dismissed from South Yorkshire Police without notice after a misconduct hearing held last week.

Documents detailing the misconduct panel’s findings reveal that after attending a domestic incident in January 2023, Ms Nield was found to have made a decision to ‘de-arrest’ the alleged perpetrator despite allegations of violence towards his partner - the woman who had reported the incident - and her son.

Ms Nield’s record on the incident only referred to violence reportedly carried out by the alleged perpetrator’s father, who has dementia, the panel found.

The documents state: “This entry was false and misleading. It only made reference to one of the alleged assaults, disregarded the allegations made against the caller’s partner, and failed to include details of the accounts of the caller’s mother and son.”

The panel ruled that Ms Nield’s conduct on this matter fell below the standards of professional behaviour that police officers are required to adhere to, in categories defined as ‘honesty and integrity’; ‘duties and responsibilities’ and ‘discreditable conduct’.

The second allegation against Ms Nield relate to January 2023 when a force-wide communication was sent out by ‘Events and Football’ explaining that annual leave was cancelled for Saturday, January 14, 2023, unless officers submitted an appeal.

The documents detail how Ms Nield sent an email to a senior officer advising them that she had ‘three children under seven and her husband was not able to care for them and she had no other childcare available to her’. Consequently, Ms Nield was excused from duty on January 14, 2023.

On the date in question, Ms Nield travelled to Leeds for a ‘police social event’ and remained in the city between 12.30pm and 8pm.

“PC Nield has maintained throughout the last 18 months that her mother, mid morning on January 14, 2023, offered to care for her children until her husband returned. She declared this in interview and in her regulation 31 response. She even submitted a statement from her mother stating this to be the case,” the documents state. Evidence submitted to the panel, however, revealed that Ms Nield made arrangements on the day before the social event - January 13, 2023 - for her mother to look after her children once she knew she was exempt from duty.

“She confirmed this in a WhatsApp message sent on January 13, 2023 at 14.43. She then proceeded to make arrangements to get a lift to the station the next day to travel to Leeds for the social event,” the document state.

The panel found Ms Nield’s conduct in relation to this allegation had also breached standards of professional behaviour.

Gross misconduct was proven, and Ms Nield was dismissed without notice.

The panel’s findings read: “This was very serious misconduct. PC Nield told lies. The public could not have confidence in the South Yorkshire Police's approach to upholding high standards and deterring misconduct if we appeared not to take this kind of misconduct seriously.

“We have considered all of the available outcomes, however given the level of dishonesty and the fact we have found operational dishonesty we do not feel that a form of written warning would be appropriate given the breaches found.

“Therefore, nothing less than dismissal fulfils the purpose of the police misconduct regime.

“Therefore, PC Nield is dismissed today without notice.

“This is not a decision that the panel have made lightly, and we fully recognise the devastating impact this will have on PC Nield and her family. However, given the persistent dishonesty, we feel we have no choice.

“Her details will be entered on the College of Policing's barred list.”