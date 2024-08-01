M1 lane re-opens following South Yorkshire crash which led to traffic delays

By Sarah Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
A lane has now re-opened, following a crash on a section of the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Reports suggest the collision took place on the M1 Southbound from J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown) to J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a lane was closed following the crash, but has since re-opened.

They added: “At 10.31am today (Thursday 1 August) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 southbound between Junction 34 and Junction 35.

 “It is reported that a blue Jaguar X-Type and a HGV were involved in a collision.”

