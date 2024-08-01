Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police investigation has been launched, following a report of a burglary in a Sheffield suburb.

The burglary is alleged to have been carried out at a property in the Nether Edge area of the city at around 5pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Launching a CCTV appeal (Wednesday, July 31, 2024) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The man was reportedly seen entering the house twice.

“It is alleged that the owner of the property’s bank card was taken during the incident and then used at several shops in the Masbrough area of Rotherham between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on the same day.

“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and we have now released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with this incident, as they might hold information important to the investigation.

“One of the men is described as white of short, slim build and wearing a brown jumper.

“Do you recognise them?”

You can report information to the police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Please quote incident number 828 of July 16, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them via their website at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.