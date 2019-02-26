A ‘naked’ man arrested after a hotel was damaged in Sheffield city centre remained in police custody last night.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after officers were called to the Travelodge on Broad Street West, close to the Park Square roundabout, at around 11pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a disturbance at a Sheffield hotel

READ MORE: Man pulled knife and verbally abused teenage girl in wheelchair at Sheffield ASDA

The bar and restaurant area of the hotel was trashed in a disturbance in which chairs were overturned, crockery was smashed, computer equipment was damaged and a CCTV system was attacked.

POLICE: Two people arrested after being caught with drug spice in Sheffield

A hotel guest who arrived at the hotel after the incident was reported to the police said he saw a naked man handcuffed by officers.

CRIME: Cocaine found in loos of more than half the South Yorkshire pubs inspected by police

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11pm on Sunday following reports of criminal damage in a hotel in Sheffield city centre.

“Further reports of similar damage were received a short time later from another premises in the Broad Street West area.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody.”