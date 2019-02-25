Two people arrested after being caught with drug spice in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested today as police in Sheffield continued their crackdown on spice abuse.

They were both caught with the class B drug during a stop-and-search operation in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave.

Spice is a class B drug

One man was found with multiple wraps of the drug, which is a highly addictive synthetic form of cannabis notorious for leaving users in a trance-like state, and remained in police custody this evening.

The other person, who was also found with spice, was interviewed and reported on summons to court.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team shared news of the arrests on its Facebook page.

“This is another good result in our continued efforts to tackle drug dealing/use in Burngreave and we will continue to update you with the team’s actions over the coming weeks as we make every effort to continue prosecuting those who possess or deal drugs,” it said.

