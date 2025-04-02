Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new drug could change everything for children like seven-year-old Liliana, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes weak muscles, learning difficulties and an insatiable hunger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vykat XR was recently approved in the U.S. and helps control the constant hunger that dominates the lives of those with the condition.

Harvey Price, the son of celebrity Katie Price, is among those with the same condition and Katie often shares his struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Liliana’s mum, Gabi, from South Yorkshire, is campaigning for its approval in the UK, hoping it could give her daughter the chance to have a more typical childhood.

"People don’t understand what life with this condition is like, but with more awareness we can change that and hopefully get this life-changing drug over to the UK."

Liliana smiling for the camera | Gabi

“This new drug could change everything for my daughter”

Gabi said that getting access to this drug would transform her and Liliana's lives.

"Right now, so much of our life is about food. This could help her go to parties, be around other kids eating and not get upset," Gabi said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabi described Liliana as a caring and friendly child: "She’s one of a kind -everyone adores her.”

"She waves and says good morning to everyone on the school run, and her teachers have told me how she's always the first to check in on her classmates to make sure they’re okay," Gabi said.

But behind her happy personality, she faces daily struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living with Prader-Willi: “The reality for families like ours”

Prader-Willi syndrome affects around one in 20,000 people, and the biggest challenge is her constant hunger.

"Her metabolism is three times slower than normal, so we have to be really strict with her diet. Every meal is planned, and food has to be kept out of reach," Gabi explained.

"She is always thinking about her next meal. If she has breakfast at 9 AM, she’ll start asking about dinner straight away."

The challenges with constant hunger: “Food controls our lives”

Gabi recalled a day at the beach that highlights the difficulty of managing her condition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the other kids were enjoying an ice cream, and she’d never had one before so we let her try it. But because of her condition, she became obsessed,” said Gabi.

“Every day after that, she’d ask for one, and now whenever we walk past an ice cream van or even a fridge, she has a tantrum wanting it again."

Childhood struggles

When she was pregnant, Gabi had never heard of Prader-Willi syndrome. Liliana was born weak and unable to feed properly, and doctors diagnosed her within weeks.

As she grew, she was slow to reach milestones, not walking until three and a half, and requiring physiotherapy and speech therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, she attends a mainstream school with extra support, spending part of her day in a special education unit.

"Her teachers do their best, but it’s still hard," Gabi said.

Liliana | Gabi

Autism, routine and emotional challenges: a Mother’s perspective

This condition is often accompanied by autism, which Liliana is in the process of being diagnosed with. This means that any change to her routine can cause distress:

"Even putting on her clothes in a different order can ruin her day," Gabi explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She also has pathological demand avoidance, which means if she’s told ‘no,’ she doesn’t understand why and gets very upset. The only thing we can do is wait for her to calm down."

"People don’t understand"- why raising awareness matters

Gabi said that in public, people don’t always understand:

"She looks like any other child, so when she gets upset, people just see a naughty kid. They don’t realise what’s really going on.

“It’s so hard as a parent–it makes you feel judged."

Gabi explained that watching her daughter grow up can be bittersweet.

"It’s amazing that she is maturing and getting older–interacting with her friends and making little TikTok videos together. But at the same time, it can be difficult to see, knowing she won’t have the same experience as her friends," said Gabi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fighting for change

This is why Gabi is determined to raise awareness, busy connecting with others in the Prader-Willi community and advocating for the drug’s approval in the UK.

On May 31, she is also organising an awareness event at her daughter’s school, where students will wear orange to support Prader-Willi Awareness Day.

To donate to the Prader-Willi syndrome association please follow this link: https://www.pwsa.co.uk/donations.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.