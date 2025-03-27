A Sheffield man is preparing to cycle 37 miles in a national charity event launched by Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, raising money for the Weston Park Cancer Hospital.

Steve Waldock, aged 77 from Bradway, was diagnosed three years ago with metastatic prostate cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that is classed as stage 3/4.

While the cancer is incurable, ongoing treatment has helped keep it under control.

“Although this will never go away, it’s being managed-and for that, I’m incredibly grateful,” Steve said.

He added: “Weston Park Hospital has been by my side every step of the way - from chemo to radiotherapy to now being on oral cancer drugs - they’ve helped me fight back.”

The 37-mile cycling challenge will take place on September 7 as part of the newly launched Tour de 4, created by Sir Chris Hoy after revealing his own stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Chris Hoy has always been a hero to me, and to so many others,” Steve said.

“To see him come out and speak so honestly about his diagnosis, and to be pushing for greater awareness - it’s inspiring. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Tour de 4 was founded to challenge the stigma surrounding prostate cancer and to prove that, even after a life-changing diagnosis, people can still take on new challenges.

The event encourages anyone affected by cancer, directly or indirectly, to take part, with four different routes designed to suit all abilities, from a 56-mile route to static bikes inside the velodrome.

“I’ve signed up for the 37-mile ride - not quite Chris Hoy territory, I know,” Steve laughed.

“Coward, I hear you say! But honestly, it’s the right distance for me.”

More than three million people in the UK are currently living with cancer, and one in two of us will be diagnosed in our lifetimes.

For Steve, raising money for Weston Park Cancer Hospital is about giving back to a place that has supported him during some very difficult moments.

“There are so many incredible cancer charities out there,” he said.

“But I chose Weston Park because they’ve treated me with such professionalism and I couldn’t ask for better support.”

He said the treatment, rather than the cancer itself, has taken the biggest toll, leaving him exhausted and breathless.

But out of everything, he says that the hardest part was coming to terms with not being able to do all the sports he used to.

Steve reflected: “The most difficult aspect has always been the transition from being a really active guy to not being able to do so much.

“I’ve been active since I was a schoolboy and I was a pretty reasonable club runner too. It's been hard to come to terms with the fact that such a big part of my identity is now more difficult for me.”

He said his doctor has encouraged him to stay active, but with lighter exercise than he was previously used to.

Despite this, Steve still does what he can. He and his wife attend spin classes together, and he still completes park runs, even volunteering as a marshal at the Millhouses parkrun.

As the weather warms, he plans to get the bike out and train for the challenge ahead.

“There’s a woman in my running group who’s a brilliant cyclist. She says she’ll ‘encourage’ me in air quotes- whatever that means,” he smiled.

Steve said his family members have been pillars of strength and are in full support of this challenge.

“My wife is very supportive and encourages me to get up and go - I get no sympathy from her, I tell you!” he joked.

Though he is reluctant to make his illness the centre of attention, Steve is passionate about using this event to raise awareness - and money for a great cause.

“It’s not in my general nature to make a big deal of myself,” he said.

“I’ve accepted the cards I’ve been dealt and I want to get on with it.

“But when it comes to raising money for the hospital that’s been so great to me - I’ll make a bit more noise.”

To support Steve, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/western-park-cancer-hospital-sheffield

