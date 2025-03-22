"He can't say 'no' now" - wife donates kidney to give 'gift of life' to husband

Emma Hodgson always knew she’d do anything for her husband, Kieran. But when she gave him one of her kidneys to save his life, she never expected the added bonus – winning every argument in their household.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma donated her kidney to save her husband's life | Submit

But while the operation itself was a success, getting him to accept it in the first place was a battle of its own.

Fifteen years ago, Kieran, from Barnsley, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary disease which his own father was also born with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma gave her husband the gift of life | Submit

When his brother sadly passed away from cancer and his mother was also diagnosed, Emma knew she had to step in.

“It wasn’t even a thought process – it was more of an instant reflex,” she said.

Emma and Kieran are both recovering from their operations | Submit

But Kieran hesitated. With two kids to consider, he worried about the risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even after Emma convinced him to meet with doctors, he did his best to delay things – going so far as to hide the living donor pack in his car.

“The sneaky little thing put it in his glovebox,” Emma laughed.

“I only found it by chance when I took the car out to pick up the kids. As soon as I saw it, I took control. I filled it out, booked the first test, and that was that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What followed was months of rigorous medical tests –bloodwork, tissue typing, kidney function exams and full-body health screenings. The most nerve-wracking moment came when Emma underwent a final CT scan to determine whether she was a match.

“That was completely out of my control. I just had to keep everything crossed and hope for the best,” she said.

Then, finally, the news they had been waiting for: she could go ahead with the surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a month post-transplant, the couple feels like they have been given a second chance at life. While the experience was stressful, Emma said it also brought a sense of clarity.

“You realise the things you normally worry about, like a bad day at work, aren’t worth the stress. Life is for living, and we’ve stopped waiting to do the things we always talked about,” she said.

They’ve already booked a summer getaway to Whitby, holding off on holidays abroad until Kieran is cleared to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A UK holiday is almost better – we get to bring our dog, who’s basically our third, furry child. He causes absolute chaos wherever we go.”

With Kieran forever in her debt, Emma admitted she’s been using it to her advantage.

“I do have a bit of a Doc Martens addiction, so he can’t really say no when I ask for a new pair now,” she joked. “And I definitely win every argument these days.”

But has his gratitude extended to washing the dishes?

Emma glanced at the sink and laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can actually see a few in front of me that need doing,so maybe that’s how he can start repaying me!” she joked.

All jokes aside, she hopes their story raises awareness about the urgent need for more living kidney donors in the UK. With some patients waiting over a decade for a transplant, she wants more people to understand just how life-changing the decision can be.

“The number of living donors is so small, which is heartbreaking when you consider how many people are stuck on dialysis for years. It’s no way to live,” Emma said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield, only around 20 living donor kidney transplants take place each year, and medical teams hope to see an increase in donors to help bridge the gap.

For anyone considering donation, Emma’s message is simple: “Do it. Just do it. Words can’t describe the impact it has, not just on the recipient’s life, but on yours too. It makes you so grateful for your health and really puts everything into perspective.”

Throughout the process, she and Kieran have been overwhelmed by the care they received at Northern General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really felt like family there,” she said. “I put my full trust in them, and I can’t even put into words how grateful I am.”

Kieran agrees.

“It makes you question your own career, seeing these incredible people working so hard to save lives. They don’t just look after your physical health–they make sure you’re okay mentally, too. We’ll stay connected to them for life,” he said.

As for repaying Emma? Well, Kieran has the rest of their lives to figure that out – starting with those dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.