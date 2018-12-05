Murderer still at large 11 weeks after fatal stabbing at Centertainment

Have your say

A man is still on the run 11 weeks after a fatal stabbing at Centertainment in Sheffield.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was knifed in his chest during a fight outside Cineworld at the Centertainment complex in Attercliffe on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to save his life.

A second man, aged 21, was also stabbed in the same incident but survived.

He was one of two 21-year-olds arrested on suspicion of murder following Fahim’s death but no charges have been brought.

A total of nine arrests have been made so far as part of the murder probe.

CCTV footage from the leisure complex has been obtained by detectives piecing together the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The killing is not being treated as pre-planned, with the fight taking place between two groups of friends who had pre-bought tickets to a film screening that night.

The stabbing came five weeks after another fatal stabbing in Sheffield for which nobody has yet been charged.

Kavan Brissett, 21, was knifed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, and died in hospital four days later.

His killer is also still at large but detectives are keen to trace a man they believe could hold vital information about that incident.

Ahmed Farrah, 29, is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

A Crimestoppers reward of £5,000 is available for anyone with information which could lead detectives to him.

Anyone with information about either murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.