Man to be quizzed after members of public were threatened with knife in Doncaster town centre

A man found with a knife near to Doncaster railway station is to be quizzed by officers over threats made to members of the public in the town centre.

He was arrested after a police chase through the town following reports of a man threatening people with a knife in the town centre last night.

A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening people with a knife in Doncaster town centre

A police dog was deployed to help detain the suspect and officers armed with taser guns were also involved in the operation.

